Driving on less than 5 hours of sleep is like driving drunk, study says

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning Pause

1:55 USCGC Tiger served at Pearl Harbor, used as floating hull at Tyee Marina

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

1:23 A Pearl Harbor survivor shares his story

1:39 SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble fills the the Mission with holiday song

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue