Injured veteran can’t work without his service dog, so Lowe’s hired them both

0:48 The top baby names of 2016 Pause

1:39 SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble fills the the Mission with holiday song

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado

1:36 Professor shows how Cal Poly president's holiday cards are made