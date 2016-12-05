Rolling Stone challenges verdict in defamation case

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning Pause

0:50 At least 33 killed in Oakland warehouse fire

0:50 Dozens killed in Oakland warehouse fire

2:40 Trailer: Snowden

1:46 Hotdoggers rack up miles and once-in-a-lifetime experiences traveling in iconic Wienermobile

2:29 'Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns'

1:39 SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble fills the the Mission with holiday song

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO