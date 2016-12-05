Republican success opens door to amending US Constitution

The November election put Republicans in full control of a record number of state legislatures around the country. That level of power gives the party an unprecedented opportunity to change the U.S. Constitution.
Republicans already control Congress, the White House and more governors' offices than they have in nearly a century. But it's the state legislatures that hold perhaps the greatest promise for lasting change.
The GOP now holds numerical majorities in 33 legislatures, one shy of the two-thirds required to initiate a convention on constitutional amendments.
There is no credible talk of using that power for amendments on hot-button social issues, such as banning abortion or gay marriage. But conservatives have a list of bread-and-butter governing issues they would like to see enshrined in the Constitution.
