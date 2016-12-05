Heisman finalists: Jackson, Watson, Peppers, 2 Sooners

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning Pause

0:50 At least 33 killed in Oakland warehouse fire

0:50 Dozens killed in Oakland warehouse fire

2:41 An inside look at marijuana growing operation Forbidden Farms

1:39 SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble fills the the Mission with holiday song

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado