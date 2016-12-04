USGS: 3.9 magnitude earthquake hits northern Oklahoma

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock Pause

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:23 Groovy holiday parade in Grover Beach

1:15 The Tribune's 2016 County Football Player of the Year Christian Erickson reflects on season, future

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:33 Fashions from SLO County's past now on display

0:39 Tour a recently remodeled Pismo Beach condo

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?