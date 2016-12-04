What’s wrong with these shoulders? This art student flunked her assignment over them

2:29 'Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns' Pause

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:23 Groovy holiday parade in Grover Beach

1:15 The Tribune's 2016 County Football Player of the Year Christian Erickson reflects on season, future

1:36 Professor shows how Cal Poly president's holiday cards are made

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado