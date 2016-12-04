NFL players show off their creative sides with custom cleats for charity

1:23 Groovy holiday parade in Grover Beach Pause

2:29 'Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns'

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:59 Anti-Klan rally on Moore Square

1:15 The Tribune's 2016 County Football Player of the Year Christian Erickson reflects on season, future

1:36 Professor shows how Cal Poly president's holiday cards are made

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue