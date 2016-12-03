Against all odds — and with a little help — homeless students find a brighter future

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered' Pause

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:52 Leaning San Francisco tower seen sinking from space

1:24 Neighbor describes Tortola Way shooting aftermath

1:21 ResCare members design float for South County Holiday Parade

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old