After Pearl Harbor, this mail plane had a new mission: Find the attackers

0:33 Listeria is rare but dangerous Pause

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

0:37 Watch thief yank out citrus trees planted by Boy Scout at Orangevale church

1:39 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

1:23 Secret Santas give out money

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

1:21 ResCare members design float for South County Holiday Parade

0:58 12 cute dogs waiting for homes at the SLO County animal shelter

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO