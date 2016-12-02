Listeria concern forces Trader Joe’s to recall hummus

Grocery chain Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of two kinds of hummus for fear it may be contaminated by listeria, a bacteria that causes severe illness.
On Thursday, the company announced the recall of its Mediterranean and White Bean & Basil Hummus with “use by” dates up through and including Dec. 15 that came from one of the suppliers’ plants. The recalled products have the letter “C” stamped on the bottom of the tub where one finds the “use by” date.
All affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed, according to Trader Joe’s.
“If you purchased any of the Mediterranean Hummus or White Bean & Basil Hummus with the specified plant identification and date codes, please do not eat it,” reads a company statement. “We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”
Anyone with questions can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time.
The Trader Joe’s recall is the latest to involve hummus.
Last month, Sabra had a massive hummus recall. A secondary recall by Taylor Farms covers two products that contain Sabra hummus: Taylor Farms Veggie and Hummus Bistro Boxes with a Use By date from Nov. 11 to Dec. 1; and Schnucks Vegetable and Hummus Snack Trays with a Use By date of Nov. 18 or Nov. 23. The products were distributed in 23 states, including Florida, and the District of Columbia.
