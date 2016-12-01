Mom: Father of teen mauled by pit bull stole $8,000 in donations

The father of the two boys attacked by a pit bull three weeks ago is being accused of draining the boys’ GoFundMe account and skipping town Thursday — the eve of 15-year-old Jaxon Ronsonet’s discharge date from New Orleans’ Children’s Hospital.
Biloxi Police Detective Grandver Everett said police are investigating.
“I’m so sorry for my sons,” Tiffany Ronsonet said in a tearful explanation of the events that transpired over the last day.
Tiffany Ronsonet said her estranged husband, Warren “Rosco” Ronsonet, reconnected with her and the couple’s two boys after a pit bull mauled them. Their teenage son, Jaxon, has been hospitalized since the attack, undergoing numerous surgeries and having his left leg amputated, while 5-year-old Bentley required several stitches.
Jaxon saved his younger brother’s life on Nov. 10 when a neighbor’s pit bull attacked Bentley. Jaxon picked up his brother and set him on top a trash can, sacrificing himself to the dog’s jaws.
The donations had reached more than $8,300 Wednesday, but when Tiffany checked the bank account Thursday morning, only 71 cents remained.
She said her husband took their vehicle and is now on the run. He won’t answer any phone calls or text messages, she said.
The Sun Herald attempted to contact Rosco Thursday, but received no response.
Jaxon is due to be discharged from Children's Hospital tomorrow, and Tiffany and her son have yet to arrange transportation to get home.
“It makes me sick to my stomach to know that this maggot has taken advantage of this terrible situation and that the only reason he came back around was because he smelled money,” Tiffany said in a Facebook post she published Thursday after discovering what happened.
Tiffany described the vehicle as a royal blue 2006 Ford Freestyle with Harrison County, Miss., license plate No. HFQ 029.
