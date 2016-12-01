Are you overweight? No? You sure about that?

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays' Pause

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

0:50 Merging Woods, North County humane societies will be 'a great help'

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

4:26 Inga Swearingen - "April Afternoon"

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot