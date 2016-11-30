The Latest: Death toll rises to 5 after storms hit South

The Latest on severe storms that moved across the South (all times local):
7:45 a.m.
The death toll from severe storms that moved across the South overnight has risen to five.
An official in Tennessee says two people have been killed and at least nine others injured in severe weather that hit the state overnight.
Tennessee Emergency Management Agency spokesman Dean Flener says a husband and wife died and two others were injured in Polk County. He said at least seven injuries were reported in nearby McMinn County. He didn't have further details on what happened.
Flener says suspected tornadic activity was reported in six counties, all in the southeastern corner of Tennessee.
Across the state line, three people were killed in northeastern Alabama when a suspected tornado hit a mobile home in Jackson County.
---
3:15 a.m.
Authorities say three people have been killed as a line of storms and possible tornadoes moved across northern Alabama overnight.
Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen tells The Associated Press the three killed were all in a mobile home in Rosalie in northeast Alabama. Another person in the home was critically injured.
Harnen also said early Wednesday that there have been a number of other injuries and estimated that 16 to 20 structures in Jackson County have been destroyed.
National Weather Service meteorologist Lauren Nash says there have been multiple reports of possible tornadoes across several counties in northern Alabama and southern Tennessee.
