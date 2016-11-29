Alright, alright! College students order rides, Matthew McConaughey picks them up

Some University of Texas students got a surprise Monday night when an Oscar-winning actor gave them a ride home in a golf cart.
Matthew McConaughey, a UT Distinguished Alumnus, volunteered some time Monday night to give rides to UT students who didn’t want to walk home alone at night.
Last year, the student government started SURE Walk, or Students United for Rape Elimination, which offers students someone to walk home with safely after dark.
McConaughey volunteered with Meals on Wheels on Thanksgiving in Austin before lending a hand Monday at his alma mater, the Austin American-Statesman reported.
