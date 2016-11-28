Monsters, Santa among strange figures captured by Kansas park’s wildlife cameras

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump Pause

1:59 Arroyo Grande Christmas parade lights up the town

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

2:49 Classroom companion: Garrison Keillor gets chuckles in SLO visit

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

2:20 Can extreme distance running actually harm the heart?

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons