‘Naked Cowboys’ serenade Trump Tower crowd, key aide

1:59 Arroyo Grande Christmas parade lights up the town Pause

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

2:49 Classroom companion: Garrison Keillor gets chuckles in SLO visit

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

0:39 Tour Jim Harlow's agave garden in Templeton

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado