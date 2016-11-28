National

November 28, 2016 4:53 PM

‘Naked Cowboys’ serenade Trump Tower crowd, key aide

Even when President-elect Donald Trump isn’t around, visitors to Trump Tower still get quite a show.

On Monday afternoon in the Manhattan luxury building’s lobby, two street performers dressed as “Naked Cowboys” in boots, cowboy hats and colorful robes serenaded a crowd that included gawkers, journalists and Trump’s campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway.

Conway laughed and chatted with the two performers and stood with them while they sang a song about Trump building a wall. She did not respond to requests from reporters to answer questions.

Trump has been ensconced in his penthouse apartment all day, meeting with potential administration hires.

