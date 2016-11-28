After 5 years, NC redistricting case reaches Supreme Court – but the wait may continue

1:23 Aerial footage of police on Ohio State University campus Pause

3:02 Students describe the scene of Ohio State attack

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

1:59 Arroyo Grande Christmas parade lights up the town

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

2:49 Classroom companion: Garrison Keillor gets chuckles in SLO visit

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue