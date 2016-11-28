Man with terminal lung disease completes a marathon with oxygen tank in tow

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs Pause

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:59 Arroyo Grande Christmas parade lights up the town

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

0:06 Police: Armed man robs Atascadero Walgreens store

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:29 This is how dry Lopez Lake has gotten this summer