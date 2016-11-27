‘You can see them coming ... out of the mattress’: Bugs turn her home into nightmare

3:06 Highlights of Cal Poly's first-round playoff loss to San Diego Pause

2:04 Black Friday 2016: How did it go in SLO?

0:40 What traffic at Brisco Road looks like after the ramp closure

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

0:06 Police: Armed man robs Atascadero Walgreens store

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

1:33 Kaepernick, Reid only 49ers to take a knee during national anthem