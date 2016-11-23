Mashed potatoes or rice for Thanksgiving? Every Southerner knows the right answer

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:39 Tour Jim Harlow's agave garden in Templeton

3:21 3 key ways SLO County Social Services is making a difference in people's lives

1:31 Husband hopes for safety measures at Wellsona intersection

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

1:57 Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings"

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue