Child hospitalized as police hunt man suspected of tampering with self-serve food bars

Another case of suspected food tampering has been reported in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., – this time at a Baja Fresh restaurant where a child became sick and was hospitalized for symptoms related to food poisoning.
South Lake Tahoe police seek to identify the man suspected of tampering with food at at the Hot Wok self-serve food court inside Raley’s at 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in the Crescent V shopping center and at the salsa bar inside Baja Fresh in the same shopping center.
In the Raley’s incident, an unidentified man walked into the grocery store, approached the self-serve food display in the food court and intentionally dispensed an unknown substance on top of the food. The man then walked out of the store and left the area on foot. Officers were unable to find him.
A review of store surveillance video indicated that the same man has committed the same act on at least three previous occasions, beginning on or about Nov. 8, police said.
The other incident at Baja Fresh came to light after operators of the Mexican restaurant heard about the Raley’s food tampering from a Nov. 16 police news release. The management of Baja Fresh contacted police to report a similar incident.
Baja Fresh management noted a strong chemical odor similar to bleach in the salsa self-serve bar. Police officers learned that several incidents had occurred at Baja Fresh before issuing its news release about the Raley’s food tampering.
In addition, according to police, a 12-year-old reported feeling sick Nov. 19 after eating at Baja Fresh. He was treated at a hospital for symptoms related to food poisoning.
Police Department investigators collected samples of the contaminants for laboratory analysis. Results were pending Tuesday. They also contacted the El Dorado County Environmental Management and Public Health divisions.
Police investigators believe that both incidents are related. Police are attempting to get security camera video and photos from Baja Fresh.
Police stress that anyone who willfully mingles any poison or harmful substance with any food, drink, medicine or pharmaceutical product, when the person knows or should have known that it would be taken by a human and could cause injury, is guilty of a felony punishable by two to five years in state prison.
Police ask the public’s help in identifying the man shown in surveillance photos. He is described as white, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, dark sunglasses, a black long-sleeved shirt, a black backpack and blue jeans.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100 or Secret Witness at 530-541-6800. Anyone who may have become ill as a result of the incidents is advised to contact a medical provider and to call the El Dorado County Environment Management Division at 530-573-3453 or 530-621-5300.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
