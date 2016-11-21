Arrest made in ambush killing of San Antonio police officer

A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday in the ambush killing of a San Antonio police officer, San Antonio police Chief William McManus said in a news conference.
Otis Tyrone McCain, of San Antonio, was taken into custody about 4:30 p.m.
McCain was riding in a vehicle off Interstate 10, McManus said. A woman was driving the vehicle and a two-year-old child was also a passenger.
SWAT officers made the arrest without incident, McManus said.
Det. Benjamin Marconi, 50, was shot Sunday morning in his squad car while writing a ticket during a traffic stop.
McCain was the man spotted on surveillance video at police headquarters a few hours before Marconi was killed, McManus said.
“A lot” of leads led police to McCain on Monday, though McManus did not reveal further details about the investigation. Officers had McCain under surveillance “for a few hours” before making the arrest, McManus said.
McManus described Marconi’s death as a “cold, calculated murder.”
Earlier Monday, McManus said, “I think the uniform was the target and the first person that happened along was the first person that (the suspect) targeted.”
Marconi’s death, along with three other shootings of police officers Sunday, prompted Fort Worth police to take a precautionary measure Monday. The department ordered officers to respond to all calls in pairs for the “foreseeable future,” a police spokesman said.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments