A naked driver shows off his wired genitals. And cops get the picture

It was Halloween, but the driver wasn’t in costume. In fact, he was naked, police say, with wires protruding from his penis. And he was summoning a stranger.
Police on Thursday released information about the incident and charged 56-year-old Kurt Jenkins with lewd and lascivious behavior, indecent exposure and resisting arrest without violence.
Jenkins, who cops said sported an electronic device on his penis, sexually propositioned a 41-year-old man after calling him over to his Toyota, according to the incident report.
The man did not get into the car when Jenkins opened the door, police said. But he snapped a picture of the wired genitals to show officers responding to a 911 call.
The man watched Jenkins’ car roll through the neighborhood a few times as children were dismissed from nearby Citrus Cove Elementary School.
By the time police stopped Jenkins’ car, the suspect was topless but had on red shorts. He got out of the car but refused several requests to get on the ground, cops say. Police then used an armbar to get the suspect on the ground and get him into handcuffs, and Jenkins’ face was hurt.
Jenkins was being held in Palm Beach County Jail on a $6,000 bond.
The stranger gave police a statement — and the photo of the penis.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
