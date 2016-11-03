For one Cleveland fan, the Indians’ World Series loss was particularly painful

Mike Nero, welcome to the Bad Decision Hall of Fame.
When two historically unlucky teams like the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs face off in the World Series, you’d assume their fanbases would be too superstitious to tempt fate.
But Nero, a freshman at Ohio University according to his Facebook and Twitter profiles, decided on Wednesday that with his hometown Indians hosting the Cubs for Game 7, he would go a step beyond your typical prediction and put his money where his mouth was. So he got a tattoo of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ and Indians’ logos, with the words “2016 Champs” inscribed in ink below.
Some call it bold, but I call it faith in Kluber @Indians #rolltribe pic.twitter.com/bbwHWOYuT5— Miké (@MikeNeero) November 2, 2016
Bold indeed. But catastrophically wrong. The Indians fell behind quickly 5-1 to the Cubs, which would probably have had less confident fans checking online for the nearest tattoo removal clinic. Not Nero.
Cleveland doesn't blow a 3-1 lead. I believe that would be golden state. Don't worry ladies and gents https://t.co/0jl0IQ7KvP— Miké (@MikeNeero) November 3, 2016
Nero’s daring proclamation harkened back to the Cavaliers’ NBA championship back in June, when they rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors. The Indians themselves went up 3-1 in the series earlier but had allowed the Cubs to rally. But much like a slightly more famous Clevelander, LeBron James, it seems that Nero incited the wrath of the sports gods with his tweet. The Indians rallied, only to lose in extra innings, 8-7.
Nero, for his part, seemed to take the loss and his now inaccurate tattoo in stride, retweeting some of the jokes that began flying on Twitter poking fun at his overconfidence.
RT @MikeNeero @Indians: Some call it bold, but I call it faith in Kluber @Indians #rolltribe pic.twitter.com/0aZZ7klT01— Henry of House Stark (@DeionGottaSTFU) November 3, 2016
Dude. You guys owe me. Big time. @Indians @CKluber Great effort though get it next year baby— Miké (@MikeNeero) November 3, 2016
Believe it or not, Nero is actually just the latest in a long line of sports fans who have decided they just can’t wait to get a tattoo celebrating their team’s world championship. Below is just a smattering.
WELP.— Complex (@ComplexMag) June 18, 2015
This was a bad decision: http://t.co/UGaa61OMIY pic.twitter.com/j2zn1XqsIO
@PhilHecken @Deadspin I'm a Cowboys fan but I have no words. #noragrets pic.twitter.com/7hOn8pywMA— Matt (@canes76006) August 11, 2015
WELP.— Complex (@ComplexMag) June 18, 2015
This was a bad decision: http://t.co/UGaa61OMIY pic.twitter.com/j2zn1XqsIO
For the record, tattoo removal costs about $1,000, conservatively. Just something to think about before you decide you absolutely must have that celebratory tattoo for a few extra days.
Comments