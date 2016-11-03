Harry Caray ‘calls’ Cubs’ World Series victory in Budweiser ad

After 108 long years, the Chicago Cubs finally won the World Series, ending the longest championship in U.S. professional sports.
For many, the title was about those who waited their entire lives to see the Cubs win a World Series. Many Cubs fans never did get to see it happen. So a son drove 650 miles to listen to Game 7 at his father’s grave site.
And it was for all the great Cubs, who donned the uniform and played brilliantly, but never even reached a World Series, much less won one in Chicago — like Ernie Banks and Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ryne Sandberg, Andre Dawson and Rick Sutcliffe.
And it was for maybe the most beloved Cub to never put on a uniform — longtime broadcaster Harry Caray. Caray, who died in 1998, broadcast games for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Oakland A’s and the Chicago White Sox.
But it was the Cubs’ announcer beginning in 1981 that he achieved his greatest fame. With Cubs games being beamed out to most of the nation via WGN, Caray’s unforgettable versions of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” his signature “Holy Cow” call and distinctive glasses made him a treasure, even as he occasionally botched the names of players.
Comedian Will Farrell has played Caray throughout the years, keeping alive his memory.
Caray called Cubs’ games through the 1997 season. He died before the start of the 1998 season, when current Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was 6.
But Caray, who has a statue outside Wrigley Field in Chicago, has not been forgotten. And Budweiser made sure he got to be a part of the Cubs’ World Series victory with this ad.
