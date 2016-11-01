Starbucks ditches holiday-themed cups for now and aims for unity instead

Goodbye Halloween and pumpkin spice. Hello “holiday beverages” and peppermint and, maybe, more controversy over cups at Starbucks.
The ubiquitous coffee shop began selling its “holiday beverages” — flavors like Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte, among others — on Tuesday. But your first Caramel Brulee Latte won’t be in Starbucks’ famous (or at times controversial) red holiday cup.
Starbucks is ditching the red cups (for now) in favor of a green cup with original art work by Shogo Ota, which features a single line that connects all of the more than 100 people on the cup, including a coffee farmer, a family, a barista and a group of friends embracing.
“The green cup and the design represent the connections Starbucks has as a community with its partners (employees) and customers. During a divisive time in our county, Starbucks wanted to create a symbol of unity as a reminder of our shared values, and the need to be good to each other,” said Howard Schultz, Starbucks’ chairman and CEO.
Speaking of a divisive time, Schultz endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton for president in September, which sparked calls from Trump supporters to boycott Starbucks. Trump himself said “maybe we should boycott Starbucks” after coffee chain took reindeer and ornaments off its cups in 2015.
Sell your @Starbucks stock. Howard what's his name just endorsed Hillary. Vote #boycottstarbucks.— SWAMP REVOLT (@Sidspeaks1) September 8, 2016
Starbucks said the green cups would be available for a limited time and has not ruled out using the familiar red cups at some point this year. They could be here as soon as Nov. 10, two days after the Nov. 8 election.
