Trump tells supporters to vote twice to fight voter fraud

Despite a rash of recent polls showing the presidential race narrowing significantly, Republican nominee Donald Trump is not letting up with his message that the election might be rigged, telling supporters not to trust mail-in ballots and vote again if they are suspicious of their vote not being counted.
At a rally in Greeley, Colo., on Sunday night, Trump told supporters to obtain new ballots because, “do you think those (mail-in) ballots are properly counted?”
Trump then instructed rally-goers to visit a nearby voting center and check to see if their first ballot had been counted, then, “they’ll void your old ballot, they’ll give you a new ballot.”
“Now in some places they probably do that four or five times but we don’t do that. But that’s great,” Trump continued.
But according to Fox 31, Trump’s strategy might not be entirely permissible. Once a voting official has received a ballot, a voter cannot change their vote, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. Whether a vote can be confirmed is unclear, but voiding a ballot does not seem to be an available process, though voters can request a replacement ballot. There is a website through which Colorado voters can check on the status of their ballot.
Trump's remarks are below, from Sopan Deb of CBS News.
Trump in Greeley, CO on voting: "Now, in some places they probably do that four or five times but we don’t do that. But that’s great. “ pic.twitter.com/axpHoifJuG— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 30, 2016
