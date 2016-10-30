Fan wearing an Obama mask with a noose around his neck is asked to remove costume

1:48 Drought leaves A.G. cemetery filled with dust, gopher holes and angry loved ones Pause

11:07 Pismo candidates for mayor, city council state their case

2:04 Red sweater dude Ken Bone helps raise money for fallen policeman

1:00 Nipomo secondary lifts Titans to league win over Mission Prep

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

2:46 Cal Poly students design solar-powered vehicle they hope will break world records

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

1:18 Los Osos artist uses plastic to make custom guitar pickguards