Her husband gave her a dog just before he died. Then someone stole it.

When Carol Marshall’s husband was diagnosed with cancer and told he only had three to six months to live nearly a decade ago, he settled on a gift for her, to make sure she was never too lonely: a puppy.
He died not long after, in 2007, but Marshall kept the dog, whom she named Sassy. And for nine years, Sassy was a constant companion for Marshall, according to WLTX.
But last week, Marshall lost Sassy too. During a shopping trip in West Columbia, South Carolina, Marshall decided to leave her car running with the air conditioning with Sassy in the car.
“I was at Food Lion shopping and I left the car running where the air conditioner was on for her because it was kind of hot,” Marshall said.
Marshall was in the store for 30 minutes. When she came back outside, her car, and Sassy, were gone.
The loss of her pet has hit Marshall hard.
“Losing her is like losing him again,” Marshall said. “I just want my puppy back, that's all. I don't care about the car.”
“Sassy was the only comfort she had,” Marshall's sister-in-law, Sue Ann Marshall, said.
Marshall also said the family is still hoping to find Sassy and is searching local streets.
