And the most vicious Twitter war of 2016 goes to … Smash Mouth and the Oakland A’s?

At the moment, about 99 percent of the baseball world is focused on the World Series matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians, and rightly so. After decades of futility, both teams have a chance to end long championship droughts, and with the Series currently favoring the Indians 2 games to 1, things are still very exciting.
But for a few social media observers, the most entertaining baseball-related news in the past 24 hours came from out West, where the Oakland Athletics and rock band Smash Mouth engaged in a Twitter war that started out funny, got personal very fast and has left the A’s public relations office scrambling.
A bit of background: In Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, Indians outfielder Coco Crisp was responsible for the lone run scored in Cleveland’s 1-0 win. Crisp, a grizzled MLB veteran, used to play for the Athletics, but was eventually benched. He said it was because the franchise didn’t want to pay him his $13 million salary, and things ended rather poorly.
The San Francisco Chronicle’s John Shea essentially tweeted all that during the game last night.
Coco Crisp goes from accusing A's of benching him to prevent $13M option from vesting to hitting key RBI single for Indians in World Series.— John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) October 29, 2016
Apparently the reminder of Crisp’s past was too much for Smash Mouth to handle. Whoever was in charge of their Twitter account responded, and this person did not like how the A’s handled Crisp’s situation, or just how the franchise is being run in general.
@JohnSheaHey The A's are a joke, good for CC!— Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) October 29, 2016
Smash Mouth was founded by San Jose, California, natives, back in 1994. The Athletics last advanced to the World Series in 1990. So it makes sense that the band might be frustrated with their hometown team.
But whoever was in charge of the A’s Twitter account did not take the criticism well.
If you were on Twitter at 3am last night you would have seen the Oakland A's baseball team destroying the 90s band Smashmouth on Twitter pic.twitter.com/IrJSCLzCMn— Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) October 29, 2016
The Oakland A's and Smash Mouth had an all-star Twitter fight late last night. https://t.co/y39jRUnPkc pic.twitter.com/ErsFRlemmX— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 29, 2016
Smash Mouth is primarily known for its hit songs “All Star,” “Walkin’ On the Sun,” and covers of songs such as “I’m A Believer” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” You know, in case you couldn’t tell from the abundant amount of puns used above. A’s pitcher Sean Doolittle, a particularly active Twitter user, even got in on the fun.
But in case you were wondering why all the above tweets are screengrabs and not the real thing, the Athletics have since deleted all their Smash Mouth-related tweets, save one.
Hey @smashmouth - sorry we let our competitive juices get the best of us. Tickets and a 1st pitch are on us anytime you're in the East Bay. pic.twitter.com/wfsKcBr1NW— Oakland Athletics (@Athletics) October 29, 2016
And the Athletics issued a statement to the Mercury News about the dust-up, backing down from their aggressive earlier stance.
“We apologized,” Ken Pries, the A’s vice president of broadcasting and communications said. “The people in charge of Twitter thought they were having fun with it, obviously it went too far. Some people took it tongue-in-cheek, some didn’t. We still don’t agree with what was said.”
Pries added that while the team’s social media unit would meet and discusss the incident, no one was going to be fired over it.
For their part, Smash Mouth has seemingly took the whole thing in stride as a huge joke.
@SharkWitten @Athletics @510ProSports @whatwouldDOOdo Funniest thing ever! Wasn't expecting them to jump in the sandbox with us.— Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) October 29, 2016
But then again, when your last big album was in 2003, any PR is good at this point.
Comments