Neighbors worried she disappeared, so why did it take 5 days to find her at home?

By the time firefighters and police got inside Beverly Downs’ apartment in Frankfort, the smell was staggering.
About five days had passed since Downs, 65, died in her small single bedroom without anyone knowing.
Downs’ neighbors and friends at Emily Apartments hadn’t seen her for two days; it was unlike her to disappear. One neighbor knocked on Downs’ door every day and raised concerns over her whereabouts to management several times.
A small dog statue was placed outside her door to see whether she would knock it over or move it, indicating that she might have left or returned to her room. It never moved.
Concern grew as Downs’ car never left the parking lot.
Management is permitted to enter the apartment if an emergency is suspected, according to the terms of Downs’ lease agreement provided to the Herald-Leader. The on-site manager declined to do so; the office was about 50 feet from Downs’ apartment, relatives say.
It was only after the smell of Downs’ corpse diffused through the first floor did Downs’ friend call 911. Downs was found in her bed Aug. 14 with the air conditioner off.
As the population ages, people living on their own increasingly die alone in chilling scenarios that coroners and fire departments face numerous times a year. But in this case, alarms were raised by Downs’ neighbors, as advocates recommend. Those alarms didn’t reach emergency crews who could have done something.
Emily Apartments is owned by Winterwood Inc., a private company based in Lexington. The company also manages properties in Tennessee and Indiana. The company changed on-site management after Downs’ death, said Bill Martin, chief operating officer.
Downs’ son Damian Jones, 48, received the news of her death the same day she was found.
“My days are so short and my nights are so long. For three months, I’ve been trying to come to grips,” Jones said. “You should never neglect a tenant. My mom had her rent paid up for two months.”
After she was discovered, Downs’ body was transferred to Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod, who has held the position for nine years.
Downs’ body was in a bloated state of decomposition, when larvae feed on the skin, Harrod said. For Downs, the condition was found on her face and scalp, Harrod said.
“It’s unfortunate and sad people are found in this manner. She’s not the only one. There have been many, many others that have been found in this fashion,” Harrod said.
“It’s very bad to see what can happen to a deceased human — what elements can do, what heat can do, what can happen if somebody is not regularly checked on who has medical issues. They can be found in that fashion, it’s very, very unfortunate.”
Downs suffered from hypertension and cardiovascular disease, Harrod said. No foul play occurred.
Frankfort Fire Chief Eddie Slone implored the public to call 911 in situations similar to Downs’.
“That would have been the best-case scenario,” said Slone, who has worked in the department for 22 years. “We err on the side of caution.”
Downs was buried Aug. 19; about 200 people attended the funeral, Jones said. Adding to their grief, Jones and his four siblings couldn’t open their mother’s casket for the services. He has since retained legal counsel and has opened his own investigation into why apartment management did not act on neighbors’ concerns.
“The passing of Ms. Beverly Downs at Emily Apartments was a tragedy,” Martin, the CEO of Winterwood, said via email. “Our mission is to provide affordable, quality homes for our residents, so when something like Ms. Downs’ death occurred, we were all impacted as a community.”
Emily Apartments is neither a nursing home nor an assisted-living center. The complex isn’t publicly advertised as a senior living community, although it is featured on senior living websites including A Place for Mom, SeniorAdvisor.com, and AboutAssistedLiving.org.
Apartment tenants, about 34 currently, each provide an emergency contact to management as part of the completed move-in paperwork, Martin said. Downs’ emergency contact was her younger sister Joella Gerton Williams. The only call Williams received about her sister was when Downs was found Aug. 14.
“Emily Apartments is an independent living community; therefore, we do not provide any assisted-living services,” Martin said. “If any resident or family member has a concern and the manager is not in the office, contact information is always available and posted at the office at Emily Apartments which includes a contact to our corporate office and after-hours emergency calls.”
The phrase “independent living” was echoed by Daniel Garcia-Diaz, a director in the financial markets and community investment team for the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
Garcia-Diaz emphasized that Emily Apartments is not regulated or monitored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Assisted-living centers or nursing homes are regulated and monitored.
“The bulk of federal rental housing assistance, and especially that subset that serves the elderly, is almost always defined as independent living,” Garcia-Diaz said. “The idea is that the person who lives in the unit should be able to take care of themselves, and the property is not required to provide actual care in those units; nursing care or anything like that.”
Downs grew up in Springfield with four sisters and six brothers. She moved to Lexington as a child and lived on the east side.
Downs’ sister, Williams, remembers that she used to sneak out of their home late at night using a tree next to their bedroom window.
Williams last talked with Downs the weekend before she was found. She remembers how excited Downs was to explore the capital city. The women regularly talked on Saturdays because it was the day Williams had off from her two jobs.
“I remember, on Wednesday (Aug. 10), I called her and didn’t get an answer. I really never call her during the week. I called her Saturday (Aug. 13) a couple of times and thought maybe she was out and about,” Williams said. “She didn’t call Sunday, and I got the call Sunday night.”
Downs worked at Breckenridge Nursing Home as a cook (one of her signature dishes was corn pudding) and a laundry attendant before going to work at Kroger as a cashier.
She moved to Emily Apartments for a change in scenery and “to be happy,” Williams said. Jones remembers his mother as an independent woman. They talked about once a week.
Despite the change in location, Downs remained a diehard University of Kentucky basketball fan. Downs gathered with her family at least once every season for the past 20 years to watch the Wildcats play Louisville. Halloween was Downs’ favorite holiday, Jones said.
Downs’ apartment had to be thoroughly cleaned after her death; it has not been rented since. The remaining Emily Apartment residents have started an informal daily check-in system to make sure other people don’t suffer a similar fate.
“When things like this happen in our life and our world, we have to stay in faith,” Jones said. “We’re trying to get closure. It’s been tough.”
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
