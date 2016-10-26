71 years later, a 97-year-old WWII vet and Cubs fan is going back to the World Series

Jim Schlegel was there, more than seven decades ago, when the Chicago Cubs lost the World Series to the Detroit Tigers in 1945. He was 26 years old, a young World War II veteran who served at Pearl Harbor, and he paid $7.50 for his box seat.
This Friday, he’ll be back at Wrigley Field to witness his Cubs’ first home game on the baseball’s biggest stage since 1945. He’s 97 years old, and he’ll be in the front row, thanks to a viral social media campaign started by his granddaughter.
When the Cubs secured a spot in the World Series this past weekend, Helen Schlegel decided her grandfather, a resident of Elgin, Illinois, needed to return to Chicago to see his team back on top. The only problem was, tickets on the secondary market cost upwards of $2,000 for anything other than standing room-only spots, with front-row seats costing around $10,000, according to StubHub. So Helen started a GoFundMe page on Sunday, looking to raise $10,000 for a few good tickets.
The power of social media did the rest, as the page was shared nearly 5,000 times on Twitter and Facebook and money began to pour in. Then Marcus Lemonis, host of CNBC’s “The Profit,” heard about the story. Lemonis had, in the previous few days, been searching for a fan to join him in the front row for Game 3 via Twitter. When he read a local news story about Schlegel, his search was over.
I found the person I want to take to the game but I need help finding him @fox32news @Cubs @chicagotribune https://t.co/aZVNWLxJTj— Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) October 25, 2016
@marcuslemonis @LarryYellen @WFLD this story is about my great uncle, I have contact info for you.— Lizzy Bartelt (@Lizzel22) October 25, 2016
@BoogBoog88 calling you now— Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) October 25, 2016
This man is so deserving. We've connected and he's going with my two tix first row Friday. Enjoy Jim, bring us a win!!! @Cubs @fox32news https://t.co/C3LxCu5V0w— Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) October 25, 2016
Not only will Jim Schlegel be at the game, he’ll also be bringing along his son. Helen then posted a video of her grandfather thanking Lemonis to Twitter.
“I appreciate your generosity, and hope we bring in a winner,” Schlegel said.
Thank you again! @marcuslemonis @Hugsandxoxo4u2 pic.twitter.com/ytgOXBeR9S— Helen Schlegel (@BoogBoog88) October 25, 2016
On GoFundMe, however, people had already surpassed Helen’s initial fundraising goal and contributed more than $12,000. Rather than keep the money or try to buy more tickets though, the Schlegels announced that all of the proceeds from the GoFundMe page would be donated to the Purple Heart Foundation.
