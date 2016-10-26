An elderly man asked two teens to get off his lawn. They punched him instead.

Gary Martin was just asking them to get off his lawn when he was punched in the face.
The 62-year-old man had stepped into the yard of his home in Syracuse, N.Y. Wednesday afternoon, after he noticed several teenagers congregating by a car that was for sale nearby.
But when he asked the teenagers to move, they refused to, Martin’s nephew Clint O’Shaughnessy told TWC News.
So he asked again — and was answered with fists.
A video posted to Facebook showed Martin, bending over with his cane to try and hear one of the teenagers standing on his lawn, when she punched him with her right hand and jumped back. As Martin strode toward her, brandishing his cane, another teenager appeared to also hit him from behind, knocking his white hat off his head.
The entire group began running down Glenwood Avenue as Martin followed, tripping and crashing into the pavement, then stumbling to pick up his cane again. The video shows Martin giving up halfway down the street, standing alone after retrieving his cane. He ended up with a broken nose, swollen eye, and a rash on his right leg from falling, his nephew said.
The video outraged Ja’Meeka Price, who filmed the clip playing on someone else’s phone to Facebook later that day. She criticized the teens’ behavior and identified them as students from Corcoran High School nearby.
“I have given it to the local Syracuse news & police who I hope will get justice for this man,” she wrote. “This is sad, ignorant & disgusting! Please share in hopes that it lands in the right hands & these children are held accountable!!
The video quickly went viral, and WSYR reported Friday that two teenage girls, aged 14 and 15, were arrested and charged with assault in the third-degree as a result of the clip.
In a statement, Syracuse police said Martin had been punched twice by the suspects, who were not named because they are minors.
In a post later that day, Price praised the arrest and urged people to “raise the youth better.”
“This should be a wake up call to the Syracuse community & everybody in it,” she wrote, citing a rising homicide rate. “This should have never happened.”
