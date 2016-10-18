Low testosterone may be bad for your sex drive, but may have one advantage

Low testosterone isn’t usually something men brag about. But those with lower levels of the hormone may actually be better fathers and raise healthier and happier kids.
Men whose bodies react to a crying baby by dipping testosterone levels are more likely to respond with more empathy and try to soothe the infant. Those who respond with aggravation can become aggressive, behavior that can potentially harm a child’s growth and development.
Men with children have lower testosterone levels than those without, but not all fathers react to children in distress the same. Researchers at the University of Michigan wanted to see how fathers would interact with their own baby when the infant was crying.
Babies were separated from their fathers for three-minute intervals and then reunited with them. Babies generally became upset when their father left and then wanted to be comforted when back in their father’s arms. Then, fathers were asked to teach their 1-year-old how to do several different difficult tasks for 15 minutes while researchers observed how sensitive they were.
Saliva levels were measured both before the experiment began, after the father was separated from the baby and after the pair were observed completing the tasks in order to assess testosterone levels.
“When fathers experienced a larger decline in their testosterone after the separations with their crying infant, they used more sensitive parenting in the teaching tasks,” researcher Brenda Volling wrote in The Conversation. “We looked at such things as whether fathers supported their infant’s attempts to work on the tasks or stopped and responded to the infant if they were frustrated with the tasks.”
If testosterone levels dip in response to a crying infant, fathers are more likely to recognize their child is in distress and empathize with the baby. If a man feels unable to comfort the child, testosterone levels may rise and lead to a negative reaction to an upset baby.
Although men are now more involved in their children’s lives than they used to be, Volling said many studies consider fathers to be a secondary parent.
“Fathers matter in their children’s lives,” Volling wrote. “Their caring and nurturing, instruction and teaching, as well as financial support, influence children’s emotional health, social competence and cognitive development.”
