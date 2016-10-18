Texting driver kills a 79-year-old man; she gets 4 days in jail – and forgiveness

3:11 The Unabomber story — 20 years later Pause

2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:34 GOP debate is a battle of Trump and Cruz

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs

1:03 Video: How to wash your hands

1:31 A lunar Christmas gift, unseen in 38 years

2:33 Top political moments of 2015