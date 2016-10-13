Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Singer and songwriter Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature Thursday morning, becoming the first American in more than 20 years to claim the award.
The last American to win the Literature Nobel was Toni Morrison, in 1993.
The Swedish Academy praised Dylan “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition,” noting the five-decade recording career that has made him a fixture in the nation’s musical canon.
The 75-year-old folk singer — best known for songs like “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’” and “Like a Rolling Stone” — will receive a medal and a prize of about $925,000 with the honor.
The Nobel Prize in Literature is the only Nobel category in which Americans have not boasted the lion’s share of winners, according to FiveThirtyEight. The United States has claimed only 11 medals, compared to France’s 15 since the award was first established.
Dylan had been discussed as a contender for the award in the weeks before Thursday’s announcement, and betters had given him an outside shot of winning the prize, the Wall Street Journal reported.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
