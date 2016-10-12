Man tells son his mother died from heroin overdose – and films it

An Ohio man had to deliver the worst sort of news a parent must tell their child: that the other parent has passed away.
Brenden Bickerstaff-Clark, who said he himself is a recovering addict, had to tell his 8-year-old son that the boy’s mother had died from a heroin overdose. The father didn’t want the moment to be a private one of grieving, but one that would serve as a lesson for other parents who are addicted to drugs. So he filmed it.
“This is for any and every addict with children,” Bikerstaff-Clark wrote Monday on Facebook in all caps. “This is the realization and reality of our disease. Dont [sic] let this disease have to make someone tell your child that your [sic] dead because of drugs. This was one of the hardest things Ive [sic] ever had to do. My son has no mother because of heroin.”
In the video, Bickerstaff-Clark sat across from his son at a picnic table at McDonald’s. He tells the boy that has something to tell him.
“Mommy died last night,” the father tells his son.
“What? What do you mean, my mom? How?” the son asks, as he beings to cry. A family friend hugs the boy, and Bickerstaff-Clark climbs over the table to console his son. He then turns to the person filming and says “That’s enough.”
The video has caused outrage from people who argue Bickerstaff-Clark shouldn’t have made such a private moment of his underage son public on the internet. But the man denies that the video is staged, and asked other people to share the message.
“This was real. I had someone record this so addicts with children can see the seriousness of our epidemic,” Bickerstaff-Clark wrote. “Please share n [sic] maybe help save a childs parents [sic] life.”
