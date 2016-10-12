Alaska Airlines booted a passenger for catcalling a flight attendant

When Amber Nelson boarded a flight at the SeattleTacoma Airport Sunday, she was more focused on the flight than the people around her. She’d flown on a plane before and was busy watching the typical safety demonstration attendants gave before take-off.
But a male passenger in the row behind her changed all of that quickly, she wrote.
“Ooh, sexy,” he called out, as a female flight attendant demonstrated how to put on a life vest.
The man, she recalled in a Facebook post, was surrounded by women: two sitting on either side, as well as another two women sitting with her in the row in front of him.
They “exchanged uncomfortable glances,” Nelson wrote. “Every woman I know has been through this kind of degrading experience. We were trapped on a plane with a guy who clearly disrespected women and saw us as his own personal entertainment.”
But the flight attendant herself stepped in.
"Before we could do more than glare in his direction, the flight attendant removed her vest, purposely walked up to him and said, 'You need to be respectful,' and started to walk back to her task," Nelson wrote. "He said, 'C'mon, I'm just playing with you!'"
She walked to the front of the cabin to talk to her coworkers instead, Nelson wrote, and a few moments later, another staffer entered the plane and walked up to the male passenger. Despite protesting — “I didn’t do anything wrong!” — he was led off the plane.
“It was everything we could do to keep from applauding as he was led away,” Nelson wrote.
The airline confirmed a passenger had been removed before a flight’s departure in an email to Fortune. “We stand behind the actions taken by our employees,” media relations manager Ann Johnson Zaninovich wrote.
Nelson, in her post, thanked the airline for acting on behalf of its employee.
“I felt honored as a patron of the airline - and as a woman - because Alaska Airlines supported their staff and those of us on board who were demeaned by another passenger's juvenile and exceedingly disrespectful behavior,” she wrote.
