What made the DEA change its mind about banning a drug for heroin addiction?

A drug you’ve probably never heard of has caused the DEA to do something it’s never done before.
Kratom is, according to the American Kratom Association (AKA), a plant in Southeast Asia in the same family as coffee that some use to treat a wide variety of illnesses, including PTSD, depression, anxiety, and addiction to heroin and opiates. Earlier this year, the Drug Enforcement Agency announced its intent to criminalize the drug due to a recent upsurge in calls involving kratom to poison centers and even deaths in which the drug was used, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The DEA’s original intent was to make kratom a Schedule I drug, the highest of five levels the federal government has. Schedule I drugs are defined as substances with “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse,” according to the agency’s website. Schedue I drugs also include heroin, LSD, ecstasy and marijuana. Six states - Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Vermont - have already banned kratom.
But the small but growing community of kratom users in the United States immediately pushed back, saying the drug was not addictive and was in fact pivotal to helping many people addicted to heroin and opioids. According to one study, kratom eases withdrawal pains and reduces cravings while helping users stay alert and energetic.
The AKA urged users to call and email DEA offices nationwide, and the response was so forceful it shocked agency spokesperson Melvin Patterson, according to the Washington Post. More than 140,000 people have signed a White House position asking that kratom not be made a Schedule I substance.
“That was eye-opening for me personally," Patterson said. "I want the kratom community to know that the DEA does hear them. Our goal is to make sure this is available to all of them."
The ban on kratom was supposed to go into effect Sept. 30, but on Wednesday, the DEA backtracked, withdrawing its previous notice of intent and instead asking the public to submit feedback until Dec. 1. On Twitter, the AKA lauded the decision.
Thank you DEA for listening to our voices! https://t.co/R92nlUwAqb #IAmKratom #savekratom #keepkratomlegal pic.twitter.com/qBb5ydQjEs— AmericanKratomAssoc (@TheKratomAssn) October 12, 2016
The DEA’s decision to reverse course is surprising given the agency’s tough stance on so many other policies, including marijuana. Indeed, the decision to open up the consideration to public comments has never happened before.
This is an unprecedented move by the DEA - to delay ban and open a public comment period. The agency has never done this before. #kratom— Jacqueline Fell (@jackiefell) October 12, 2016
However, the agency is merely delaying its decision, not legalizing the drug. According to Jacqueline Fell of Cox Media, the DEA reversed itself due to a lack of scientific evidence and studies on kratom and its effects, and they have requested that the Food and Drug Administration move forward with an expedited evaluation.
Still, some experts say kratom can be addictive and act as an opiate, so using it to treat addiction is akin to “jumping from the frying pan into the fire,” according to DrugAbuse.com.
Public comments must be made online or through mail.
