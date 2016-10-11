Synagogue in 11th-hour appeal to hold chicken-killing ritual

In a legal fight with an animal rights group that has come to a head in the last hours before Yom Kippur, lawyers for a California synagogue asked a judge on Tuesday to dissolve a temporary restraining order preventing them from carrying out a ritual in which rabbis spin chickens over their heads before the birds are slaughtered.
U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. issued the restraining order last week after the group United Poultry Concerns, which sued to stop Chabad Irvine of Orange County from carrying out Kaporos with a live chicken.
Birotte originally scheduled a hearing on the matter for Thursday, but moved it up to Tuesday afternoon after lawyers for Chabad Irvine said that was too late. The ritual is typically done on the eve of Yom Kippur, which starts Tuesday night and ends Wednesday night.
Rabbi Alter Tenenbaum from the Chabad of Irvine called Kaporos "a cherished tradition of our faith."
"For a court to order us to stop our religious practice because some refuse to tolerate our beliefs is deeply distressing," Tenenbaum said in a statement.
Chickens used in the ceremony were once given to the poor but are now generally disposed of because of food-handling laws.
The ritual involves whirling a chicken above one's head while reciting a prayer. Practitioners believe the person's sins will be transferred to the chicken. The bird is then slaughtered in a kosher manner.
Some Jews who practice the folk ritual use money wrapped in white cloth as a substitute for the chicken.
United Poultry Concerns is a Virginia-based animal rights group that says it promotes "the compassionate and respectful treatment of domestic fowl."
One of the group's attorneys, Bryan Pease of San Diego, told the Orange County Register last week that his group is considering going after other Jewish groups that also use live chickens for Kaporos.
"This is a first step in the ultimate goal to show that it is illegal in the state of California and most other states to intentionally kill an animal as punishment for your sins," Pease said.
