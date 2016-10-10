The Latest: 1 million without power in North, South Carolina

Abandoned cars sit in flood waters on Atlantic Avenue near Crabtree Creek in Raleigh, N.C., after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Hurricane Matthew's torrential rains triggered severe flooding in North Carolina on Sunday as the deteriorating storm made its exit to the sea, and thousands of people had to be rescued from their homes and cars.
The News & Observer via AP
Travis Long
A man walks across a road damaged by floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew in Fayetteville, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Hurricane Matthew's torrential rains triggered severe flooding in North Carolina on Sunday as the deteriorating storm made its exit to the sea, and thousands of people had to be rescued from their homes and cars.
Chuck Burton
AP Photo
Jeremy Spearman checks on flood damage to his Parkside Five Points Townhomes apartment in Raleigh, N.C., after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Hurricane Matthew's torrential rains triggered severe flooding in North Carolina on Sunday as the deteriorating storm made its exit to the sea, and thousands of people had to be rescued from their homes and cars.
The News & Observer via AP
Travis Long
CORRECTS TO EDISTO ISLAND SOUTH CAROLINA, NOT GEORGIA - Kyle Simmons wades through water to check on the home of his grandmother following Hurricane Matthew in Edisto Island, S.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. A deteriorating Matthew was stripped of hurricane status Sunday morning and began making its slow exit to the sea.
David Goldman
AP Photo
A downed tree blocks traffic on Lassiter Mill Road in Raleigh, N.C., after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunnday, Oct. 9, 2016. Hurricane Matthew's torrential rains triggered severe flooding in North Carolina on Sunday as the deteriorating storm made its exit to the sea, and thousands of people had to be rescued from their homes and cars.
The News & Observer via AP
Travis Long
H.V. Bailey looks at damage to a neighbor's home at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, after Hurricane Matthew passed through Friday.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
The remains of a seawall stand beyond a destroyed beach home at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, after Hurricane Matthew passed through Friday.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
The metal siding was ripped off The Silver Diner that sits on the corner of Atlantic Ave and Butler Blvd on barrier island in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Terrance Harris
AP Photo
Rob Jakoby and his son Jake sweep debris off the eroded deck at his damaged beach home at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, after Hurricane Matthew passed through Friday.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
Arthur Green, right, sings along during a service at Mount Horr A.M.E. Church after Hurricane Matthew knocked out power in Hollywood, S.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. A deteriorating Matthew was stripped of hurricane status Sunday morning and began making its slow exit to the sea.
David Goldman
AP Photo
An employee of Cross Creek Body Shop looks over damage due to floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew in Fayetteville, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Hurricane Matthew's torrential rains triggered severe flooding in North Carolina on Sunday as the deteriorating storm made its exit to the sea, and thousands of people had to be rescued from their homes and cars.
Chuck Burton
AP Photo
A woman watches floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew rush over a bridge in Spring Lake, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Hurricane Matthew's torrential rains triggered severe flooding in North Carolina on Sunday as the deteriorating storm made its exit to the sea, and thousands of people had to be rescued from their homes and cars.
Chuck Burton
AP Photo
A large oak tree felled by Hurricane Matthew lies across Candy Gray's pool and on to the detached garage behind her house in the Birdneck Point section of Virginia Beach, Va., as Hurricane Matthew passed Sunday morning, Oct 9, 2016. Forecasters said North Carolina and Virginia could get even more rain and warned of the danger of life-threatening flooding through Monday night.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
L. Todd Spencer
A tree fell into a home in the Birdneck Point section of Virginia Beach, Va., as Hurricane Matthew passed Sunday morning, Oct 9, 2016. Forecasters said North Carolina and Virginia could get even more rain and warned of the danger of life-threatening flooding through Monday night.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
L. Todd Spencer
A tree is uprooted off Carribbean Ave., in Virginia Beach, Va., after Hurricane Matthew on Sunday morning, Oct. 9, 2016. Forecasters said North Carolina and Virginia could get even more rain and warned of the danger of life-threatening flooding through Monday night.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
L. Todd Spencer
The underpass on E Brambleton Ave in Norfolk, Va., is completely flooded after heavy rains and high tides from the remnants of Hurricane Matthew early Sunday morning, Oct. 9, 2016. Forecasters said North Carolina and Virginia could get even more rain and warned of the danger of life-threatening flooding through Monday night.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Steve Earley
CORRECTS TO EDISTO ISLAND SOUTH CAROLINA, NOT GEORGIA - Kyle Simmons turns the gas off a tank while wading through water to check on the home of his grandmother following Hurricane Matthew in Edisto Island, S.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. A deteriorating Matthew was stripped of hurricane status Sunday morning and began making its slow exit to the sea.
David Goldman
AP Photo
