AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Giving up on Trump? Ryan focusing on saving GOP majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan, the nation's top elected Republican, effectively abandoned Donald Trump Monday, telling anxious fellow lawmakers he will not campaign for or defend the floundering businessman in the election's closing weeks. Pro-Trump members rebelled in anger, accusing Ryan of conceding the election to Hillary Clinton.
Indeed, Ryan said he would devote his energy to ensuring Clinton doesn't get a "blank check" as president with a Democratic-controlled Congress, according to people on his private conference call with GOP House members. While the Wisconsin Republican did not formally rescind his own tepid endorsement of Trump, he told lawmakers they were free to do just that and fight for their own re-election.
Trump fired back on Twitter, saying Ryan "should spend more time on balancing the budget, jobs and illegal immigration and not waste his time on fighting Republican nominee."
Trump retained the backing of the Republican National Committee, which has overseen crucial field efforts for the candidate in battleground states. On a conference call with RNC members, chairman Reince Priebus said the party remains in full coordination with Trump.
"Everything is on course," Priebus said, according to a participant in the call.
---
After hurricane, chaos lingers in water-logged N. Carolina
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — With floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew on the rise, at least one North Carolina city appeared near chaos Monday, its police station shuttered and sporadic gunfire in the air, and authorities worried that more communities could end up the same way.
The storm is gone, but it left behind a water-logged landscape where flooding was expected to persist for the rest of the week. At least three rivers were forecast to reach record levels, some not cresting until Friday. In many areas, the scene resembled a repeat of Hurricane Floyd, which caused $3 billion in damage and destroyed 7,000 homes as it skirted the coast in 1999.
Officials were concerned that other cities could suffer the fate of Lumberton, a community of 22,000 people about 80 miles from the ocean.
The Rev. Volley Hanson worried that stress from the lack of running water and electricity might push people over the edge. Robeson County, which includes Lumberton, had North Carolina's highest violent crime rate in 2014.
"The cash is going to be running out. We've already got street vendors hawking water, Cokes and cigarettes. Cigarettes are at seven bucks a pack," Hanson said. "It's nuts here, and it's going to get worse."
---
10 Things to Know for Tuesday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:
1. HOUSE SPEAKER PAUL RYAN TELLS HOUSE REPUBLICANS HE WON'T DEFEND TRUMP
The move is one of the clearest signs that GOP leaders believe Donald Trump will lose the November election.
2. HURRICANE MATTHEW MOVES OUT TO SEA
But a disaster is still unfolding in North Carolina as more than a foot of rain falls in some places and flows into rivers and downstream.
---
Nearly a week after hurricane hit Haiti, UN appeals for aid
MARFRANC, Haiti (AP) — At a cramped police station serving as a makeshift clinic, Darline Derosier fastened IV drips to jail cell bars, wiped the brows of cholera patients and tended to the wounds of those injured when Hurricane Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern peninsula.
She was the only health worker helping about 40 patients Monday inside the station bereft of police as she waited for help to arrive in the hard-hit town of Marfranc nearly a week after the Category 4 storm struck Oct. 4.
Among the patients was an elderly woman lying unconscious on a cell floor with a leg bandaged in an old rag and a man with gashes around his neck, his eyes fluttering.
"People will die soon if we don't get some aid," an overwhelmed Derosier told The Associated Press.
The town is a 45-minute drive southwest from the coastal city of Jeremie, where food, medicine and fresh water are finally arriving but still slow to reach increasingly desperate communities.
---
Trump aide dismisses as 'quip' his threat to jail Clinton
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign manager is dismissing as "a quip" Trump's threat to jail Hillary Clinton if he wins the presidency.
The Republican presidential nominee made the threat — an unprecedented break with U.S. political decorum — in the middle of the second presidential debate, held Sunday in St. Louis.
It came as Clinton, the Democratic nominee, said it is "awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country."
Trump blasted back, "Because you'd be in jail."
That drew applause in a town hall-style debate that was supposed to be free of audience participation.
---
AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Clinton and their debate claims
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump mischaracterized the record on Hillary Clinton's defense of her husband and her own treatment of women when he brought up Bill Clinton's sexual history and other episodes of the past. Clinton didn't give a square account of the fallout from her email practices.
A look at some of the claims in the second presidential debate:
TRUMP, asked whether the predatory behavior with women that he described in a 2005 video amounted to sexual assault: "No, I didn't say that at all."
THE FACTS: He certainly didn't own up to sexual assault in his boastful remarks in 2005. But he clearly described groping and kissing women without their permission, using his celebrity to impose himself on them.
"I don't even wait," he bragged in the video. "And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything." He went on: "Grab them by the p--. You can do anything."
---
Samsung changes Note 7 output schedule after fire reports
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung's crisis with its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone deepened Monday as the company confirmed it has adjusted its production following reports that newly released versions offered as replacements for recalled fire-prone devices have also overheated or caught fire.
The company, however, did not confirm or deny a report by South Korea's Yonhap news agency earlier Monday that it has suspended production of the phones.
In a statement and in a regulatory filing, Samsung Electronics said it is "temporarily" adjusting the Galaxy Note 7 production schedule and production volume to "ensure quality and safety matters." The company added that it will issue an update when more details are available.
Before the reports of a production suspension emerged, U.S. phone retailers AT&T and T-Mobile had already opted to stop giving new Note 7 replacement smartphones to consumers.
Samsung and U.S. authorities are investigating multiple reports of new Note 7 replacement smartphones catching fire, including a Samsung phone that emitted smoke and forced a Southwest Airlines flight in Kentucky to evacuate passengers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating the incident.
---
Trump, Clinton offer few plans for Syrian mess lying ahead
WASHINGTON (AP) — Whoever wins the White House, he or she will inherit the war in Syria, one of the most complex and brutal crises in the world. But neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump has articulated a comprehensive or realistic proposal to deal with it
With Syrian President Bashar Assad and his allies Russia and Iran dug in and no sign the fighting is nearing an end, the new U.S. president will confront a problem for which there is no clean or clear solution. The civil war, complicated by the occupation of key areas by the Islamic State and other extremist groups, has further destabilized the Middle East and spread outward, along with millions of refugees, around the globe.
Presidential nominees Clinton and Trump spar repeatedly over the best way forward.
Trump has said the only American interest in Syria is defeating the Islamic State group and has suggested he might leave Syria's fate to Russia and Iran.
"I don't like Assad at all, but Assad is killing ISIS," Trump said at Sunday night's debate. "Russia is killing ISIS. And Iran is killing ISIS. And those three have now lined up because of our weak foreign policy." He continued: "Syria is no longer Syria. Syria is Russia and it's Iran."
---
Trump puts Clinton sex abuse claims at center of campaign
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump on Monday put the claim that Bill Clinton was a sexual predator whose wife attacked the victims at the center of his flailing presidential campaign, insisting his own vulgar words about women in 2005 weren't as bad as the Clintons' alleged deeds two decades ago.
"I was getting beaten up for 72 hours for inappropriate words, locker room talk, whatever you want to call it," said Trump at a noisy rally at a high school gymnasium in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. "But Bill Clinton has sexually assaulted innocent women and Hillary Clinton was attacking those women viciously."
"Bill Clinton was the worst abuser of women to ever sit in the Oval Office. He was a predator," Trump added.
The rally was Trump's first campaign event following the town hall-style debate Sunday night against Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival. It came just hours after the nation's most senior elected Republican leaders effectively dropped any effort to elect their own presidential nominee.
Monday morning, Speaker Paul Ryan told GOP House members he would no longer campaign for Trump and instead would focus on maintaining the party's majority. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, refused to even acknowledge Trump, telling business leaders in his home state of Kentucky that if they expected to hear him discuss the presidential race, they "might as well go ahead and leave."
---
Greitens taps charity donors for Missouri gubernatorial bid
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri gubernatorial candidate Eric Greitens has capitalized on the connections he made as the founder of a charity for military veterans to help finance his Republican campaign, but denies he used a charity donor list for political purposes in potential violation of federal laws.
Financial records analyzed by The Associated Press show Greitens has received nearly $2 million from donors who previously gave significant amounts to The Mission Continues — an overlap that was especially beneficial during the crucial startup of his campaign.
A separate Excel spreadsheet obtained by the AP suggests that correlation is no coincidence. The spreadsheet, labeled "All donors $1K total and up — as of 5-7-14," shows the names, email addresses and phone numbers of people who gave at least $1,000 to The Mission Continues. Its properties show it was created by a Mission Continues employee May 6, 2014, shortly before Greitens stepped down as CEO, and was last saved March 24, 2015, by Michael Hafner, who had been working for Greitens' gubernatorial exploratory committee.
Federal law bars 501(c)(3) charities such as The Mission Continues from intervening in political campaigns on behalf of candidates. The Internal Revenue Service has ruled charities cannot give donor lists to politicians but can rent them at fair market value if made available to all candidates.
Missouri's gubernatorial race between Greitens and Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster is among the most competitive nationally. Republicans have targeted it as a potential pickup because Democratic incumbent Jay Nixon is barred by term limits from seeking re-election.
Comments