AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Debate could be Trump's last shot to avoid campaign collapse
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The second presidential debate is shaping up as potentially Donald Trump's final opportunity to keep his campaign from collapsing a month before Election Day.
With prominent Republicans already abandoning him in droves, other Republicans, including leaders in Congress, are looking to the debate to see whether Trump shows enough contrition to stand by him despite his vulgar comments about women. There's been uncertainty about whether the Republican Party might shift resources away from his campaign in the final weeks or even try to replace him on the ticket.
Another layer of unpredictability is the debate format. The candidates are taking questions from undecided voters and will be onstage with stools rather than traditional podiums.
Trump denies actions he bragged about on tape
ST. LOUIS (AP) — In a debate brimming with tension, Hillary Clinton declared Donald Trump's aggressively vulgar comments about women revealed "exactly who he is" and clearly demonstrated his unsuitability to be president. Firing back, Trump accused Clinton of attacking women involved in her husband's extramarital affairs and declared she would "be in jail" if he were president.
Trump entered Sunday night's debate desperate to steady his floundering campaign. He unleashed a barrage of attacks and insults, and continually interrupted Clinton. He repeatedly called her a "liar," labeled her the "devil" and contended she had "tremendous hate in her heart."
Trump acknowledged for the first time that he had paid no federal income taxes for many years.
The debate was the culmination of a stunning stretch in the race for the White House, which began with the release of a new video in which Trump is heard bragging about how his fame allowed him to "do anything" to women. Many Republicans rushed to revoke their support, with some calling for him to drop out of the race.
Answering for his words for the first time, Trump denied that he had ever kissed and grabbed women without their consent. He said repeatedly that his words in 2005 were merely "locker room talk" and paled in comparison to what he called Bill Clinton's abuse of women.
AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Clinton and their debate claims
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump mischaracterized the record on Hillary Clinton's defense of her husband and her own treatment of women when he brought up Bill Clinton's sexual history and other episodes of the past. Clinton didn't give a square account of the fallout from her email practices.
A look at some of the claims in the second presidential debate:
TRUMP, asked whether the predatory behavior with women that he described in a 2005 video amounted to sexual assault: "No, I didn't say that at all."
THE FACTS: He certainly didn't own up to sexual assault in his boastful remarks in 2005. But he clearly described groping and kissing women without their permission, using his celebrity to impose himself on them.
"I don't even wait," he bragged in the video. "And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything." He went on: "Grab them by the p--. You can do anything."
10 Things to Know for Monday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:
1. TRUMP MEETS PUBLICLY WITH BILL CLINTON ACCUSERS AHEAD OF DEBATE
The Trump pre-debate event was the clearest sign yet that he planned to use the former president's sexual history to try to distract from the swirling controversy over his own predatory remarks about women.
2. THOUSANDS TRAPPED AS HURRICANE MATTHEW HITS NORTH CAROLINA
Rescuers in Coast Guard helicopters plucked some of them from rooftops and used military vehicles to reach others, including a woman who held on to a tree for three hours after her car was overrun by flood waters.
Ahead of debate, Trump revives allegations against Clintons
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is trying to revive old problems in Hillary Clinton's marriage and claims that she helped Bill Clinton discredit his accusers. As Trump's campaign staggers under the revelation of his own predatory behavior toward women, he's also going further: He's accused the former president of "rape," Hillary Clinton of being an "enabler" and threatened to shift those issues from his Twitter feed to the presidential debate stage.
Leading up to Sunday's town hall debate in St. Louis, Hillary Clinton's campaign brushed off Trump's tactics.
Here's a look at the Clintons' history and what Trump has said about it:
ACCUSATIONS AGAINST BILL CLINTON
Rescues and worry after Matthew inundates North Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — When Hurricane Matthew dumped torrential rains on North Carolina, thousands of people found themselves suddenly trapped in homes and cars. Rescuers in Coast Guard helicopters plucked some of them from rooftops and used military vehicles to reach others, including a woman who held on to a tree for three hours after her car was overrun by flood waters.
In another dramatic rescue, a woman with her small child perched on the roof of her car had to be helped to safety as the waters rose around them, underscoring how quickly Matthew wreaked havoc 100 miles or more inland after sparing much of the Southeastern coast the catastrophic damage once feared.
The storm killed more than 500 people in Haiti and at least 18 in the U.S. — nearly half of them in North Carolina. Most were swept away by flood waters.
Gov. Pat McCrory said authorities were searching for five people and feared they may find more victims. The problems were far from over as all that rain — more than a foot in places — flows into rivers and downstream, likely causing days of major flooding in many of the same places devastated by a similar deluge from Hurricane Floyd in 1999.
"Hurricane Matthew is off the map. But it is still with us. And it is still deadly," McCrory said.
Haitians worship among devastation caused by hurricane
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — Survivors of Hurricane Matthew put on their Sunday finest and picked their way through downed power lines to sing praise and pray in ruined churches, while desperation grew in other parts of devastated Haiti and international rescue efforts began ramping up.
Haitian authorities were still unsure of the extent of the disaster, with some communities still cut off. But tens of thousands of homes were obliterated and the dead number in the hundreds.
Guillaume Silvera, a senior official with the Civil Protection Agency in the storm-blasted Grand-Anse Department, which includes Jeremie, said at least 522 deaths were confirmed there alone — not including people in several remote communities still cut off by collapsed roads and bridges.
National Civil Protection headquarters in Port-au-Prince, meanwhile, said Saturday its official count for the whole country was 336, which included 191 deaths in Grand-Anse.
Despite the loss, families packed what remained the city's churches, many seated in pews under open sky because Matthew ripped away roofs and even walls of the sanctuaries. At least one was so badly damaged that worshippers set up an altar and prayed outside.
Thousands march in Yemen after over 140 killed in airstrike
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Thousands of Yemenis marched in the capital Sanaa on Sunday to protest an airstrike a day earlier by the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite Houthi rebels, one of the deadliest single attacks in the impoverished Arab country's relentless civil war.
The airstrike, which hit a funeral hall packed with hundreds of mourners, killed over 140 people. It was the latest in a string of bombings by the coalition that have struck hospitals, markets and other places where civilians congregate, in an effort to stamp out a rebel alliance battling the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.
The casualty toll, given by a U.N. official, also mentioned more than 525 wounded. The rebel-controlled Health Ministry gave a lower figure, saying that 115 bodies had been counted but that the number will likely rise because "charred remains" were still being identified. Of the 600 wounded it tallied, it said many cases were serious and at least 300 people needed treatment abroad.
Inside a hospital treating the wounded, survivors spoke of successive airstrikes during the funeral service, which was held for the father of an official from the rebel government controlling the capital.
"The strike hit the door, and the second fell nearly on top of us, and then the whole structure fell," said Hasaan Nagi, who lost a leg. "I was injured in the first hit, and of course I was praying to God and then a part of the metal roof started to fall on me."
The Latest: Who takes the stage at Desert Trip
INDIO, Calif. (AP) — The latest on the Desert Trip music festival in Indio, California, which features six legendary acts over three days: the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and the Who. It's the first time ever they have all performed at the same event (all times local):
6:24 p.m.
The Who has taken the stage at Desert Trip.
Guitarist Pete Townshend came out carrying a bottle of Pedialyte.
"Well, here the (expletive) we are," he said. "You all come to watch old people dance?"
Lobaton's HR, Murphy's RBIs lift Nats past LA 5-2; NLDS tied
WASHINGTON (AP) — Leave it to little-used, light-hitting Jose Lobaton to change the complexion of the Washington Nationals' NL Division Series with one big swing.
Getting a rare chance to play because of starting catcher Wilson Ramos' late-September injury, backup Lobaton hit a three-run homer through a strong wind to erase an early deficit Sunday. Daniel Murphy provided more-expected production with two RBIs, and Washington's bullpen threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings, leading the Nationals past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 in a rain-postponed Game 2 to even the series at 1-all.
"I've got to try to do something for the team," said Lobaton, who had one hit off a left-handed pitcher all season before connecting with a curveball that stayed up from LA lefty Rich Hill with two outs in the fourth inning.
"And I'm not saying that I'm going to be like Willy and hit a homer and hit .300. Play hard every day, no matter who is in and who is not," he said.
After dropping Game 1, the Nationals trailed 2-0 when Hill allowed No. 8 hitter Lobaton to put the hosts ahead for good.
