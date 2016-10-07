The Latest: South Carolina officials: Evacuate coast now

The Latest on Hurricane Matthew (all times local):
7:10 a.m.
South Carolina officials are making another plea for residents to flee the coast as Hurricane Matthew approaches.
Derrec Becker with the state emergency preparedness office said Friday morning people need to evacuate immediately. Becker said dangerous conditions are expected along the East Coast.
Officials are especially worried about the storm surge of water that will flow in from the ocean, driven by strong waves. The storm surge is expected to reach as much as 11 feet anywhere south of Georgetown. A surge of up to 6 feet is possible from Little River south to Georgetown.
A hurricane warning is in effect south of Georgetown. A tropical storm warning is in effect north of Georgetown.
---
6:10 a.m.
The western edge of Hurricane Matthew's eyewall is brushing Florida's coast at Cape Canaveral.
The National Hurricane Center said at 6 a.m. EDT Friday that during the last hour, a wind gust of 100 mph occurred in Cape Canaveral.
The Category 3 storm is centered about 25 miles east of Cape Canaveral and is moving north-northwest at 14 mph.
More than 300,000 in Florida are without power Friday morning.
---
5:45 a.m.
In Geneva, the international Red Cross announced an emergency appeal for $6.9 million Friday to provide medical aid, shelter, water, and sanitation assistance to 50,000 people in southwestern Haiti, which was hit hard by Hurricane Matthew.
UNICEF says it needs $5 million to meet children's immediate needs in Haiti.
The World Food Program said it has enough food on the ground for 300,000 people for a month, and was deploying its best logisticians to help distribute it.
Matthew left more than 280 dead in its wake across the Caribbean and is now battering Florida's east coast with high winds and rain.
---
5:05 a.m.
Hurricane Matthew is just offshore of Florida's east coast Friday morning.
But the National Hurricane Center says the Category 3 storm's western eyewall is approaching Cape Canaveral with hurricane-force winds.
As of 5 a.m. EDT Friday, Matthew is centered about 40 miles east-southeast of Cape Canaveral and is moving north-northwest near 13 mph.
More than 270,000 in Florida are without power.
Two million people were warned to flee inland as the most powerful storm to threaten the Atlantic coast in more than a decade charged toward Florida. Matthew left more than 280 dead in its wake across the Caribbean.
---
4 a.m.
The western edge of Hurricane Matthew's eyewall is approaching Cape Canaveral early Friday as the storm batters Florida's coast with howling wind and driving rain.
The Category 3 storm is threatening to make a direct hit on Florida as it moves up the coast.
But even though the eye is still off-shore, Florida is already seeing strong winds. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says sustained winds of 46 mph and a gust of 70 mph have been reported in Melbourne, Florida.
More than 240,000 in Florida are without power.
Two million people were warned to flee inland as the most powerful storm to threaten the Atlantic coast in more than a decade charged toward Florida. Matthew left more than 280 dead in its wake across the Caribbean.
---
2:20 a.m.
Hurricane Matthew's howling wind and driving rain pummeled Florida early Friday, starting what's expected to be a ruinous, dayslong battering of the Southeast coast. The strongest winds were just offshore, but Matthew's wrath still menaced more than 500 miles of coastline.
Matthew weakened slightly Friday morning to a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it's expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it moves closer to Florida's coast.
Two million people were warned to flee inland as the most powerful storm to threaten the Atlantic coast in more than a decade charged toward Florida. Matthew left more than 280 dead in its wake across the Caribbean.
