U.S. on FARC deal: ‘Difficult decisions are going to have to be taken’

The United States has pledged its support behind Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos efforts to continue peace negotiations with the leftist rebels, but noted “difficult decisions” were ahead.
“The United States commends the Government and people of Colombia for the democratic process held yesterday and recognizes that difficult decisions are going to have to be taken in the days ahead,” State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement .
Kirby didn’t indicate what difficult decisions were ahead, but response was expected considering the Obama administration’s outspoken support of Santos and the peace deal. But with only a few months left in the Obama administration, that means Obama will likely have little opportunity to exert any kind of influence on future talks.
Eric Farnsworth, vice president of the Washington-based Council of the Americas, expects Washington will “take a deep breath” before engaging again on the issues. He expects U.S. leadership will work to maintain gains from the negotiations and keep the momentum going.
Kirby noted Santos, FARC leader Rodrigo Londono and former President Alvaro Uribe, who led the opposition campaign, have all indicated their commitment to continue seeking a peaceful solution to their differences.
“Colombia can count on the continued support of the United States as it continues to seek democratic peace and prosperity for all Colombians,” Kirby said.
