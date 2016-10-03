Prince William and Kate mocked for creepy video thanking Canada for hosting their family

The trip was a roaring success by just about every account.
Prince William and Kate and their two adorable children — Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1 — won a lot of friends during their eight-day trip to Canada, their first official trip overseas as a family.
Then this happened.
When the royal family returned to England, Kensington Palace tweeted a thank-you video to the Canadians.
The one-and-a-half-minute clip (above) shows the little prince and princess at a children’s party in the gardens of Government House, British Columbia.
It’s in slow motion. It’s set to dark, somber music.
And it looks like one of those In Memoriam videos shown at funerals.
“Whoever put it together clearly has their eyes set on greater cinematic achievements, as the video owes more in inspiration to French arthouse cinema than a fun family film,” wrote Britain’s The Mirror.
Social media didn’t like it, either.
@KensingtonRoyal this is like the trailer to a really disturbing horror film— Dena Francis (@dena_francis) October 2, 2016
@KensingtonRoyal Beautiful family, adorable children, horrible video! Dark & morose! Certainly doesn't say, "thanks for the HAPPY memories"!— cmcl (@cmcl5) October 2, 2016
@KensingtonRoyal erm, this is so bizarre!— Esther Han (@EstherHjHan) October 3, 2016
@Hovikirjeenvaih @Chic_Happens_ @KensingtonRoyal I would have been okay with circus music. This is morose.— Oh, Rhilly (@OhRhilly) October 2, 2016
Maybe the palace just had technical difficulties?
@KensingtonRoyal uploads a 60fps video, everyone loses their minds, makes international news. Its just playing at 30fps. Chill out guys.— Andrew Stainer (@StainerTheFirst) October 3, 2016
@KensingtonRoyal This happened to my upload once, it's a upload error...I'm surprised they haven't re-uploaded it yet? Take it down already.— Adele K Thomas (@AdeleKThomas) October 3, 2016
In any case ...
@KensingtonRoyal this video is straight out of my nightmares, pls take it down I beg you— Lauren (@_L_Marshall) October 3, 2016
