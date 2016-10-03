The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Monday, October 03, 2016
A robust area of low pressure will impact the western third of the country on Monday, while the tail end of a cold front affects the Southeast.
A low pressure system will push eastward from the Great Basin to the northern high Plains. This system, combined with a cold frontal boundary, will initiate rain and embedded thunderstorms from the Intermountain West to the Plains. Temperatures will drop 10 to 20 degrees below normal west of the frontal boundary. This cool air mass will support high elevation snow showers in the Wasatch, the central Rockies and the northern Rockies. Locally heavy snow will be possible along favorable mountain slopes in southeast Idaho, central Montana and northwest Wyoming. Just to the west, a Pacific system will approach the Northwest. This system will usher light to moderate rain across parts of northern California, Oregon and Washington. High elevation snow showers will be possible in the northern Sierra Nevada.
Meanwhile, a low pressure area will push quickly eastward over the western Atlantic. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will trail this system over parts of the northern Mid-Atlantic and New England. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will extend southwestward over the western Atlantic and the Southeast. Thunderstorms will develop along and near this frontal boundary across Florida and southern Georgia on Monday. A dry and pleasant weather pattern can be expected over most of the Midwest and the Deep South.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday have ranged from a morning low of 15 degrees at Lakeview AWS, Ore. to a high of 93 degrees at Tampa Macdill AFB, Fla.
