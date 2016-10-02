AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Report: Trump losses may mean he didn't pay taxes for years
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's business losses in 1995 were so large that they could have allowed him to avoid paying federal income taxes for as many as 18 years, according to records obtained by The New York Times.
In a story published online late Saturday, the Times said it anonymously received the first pages of Trump's 1995 state income tax filings in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The filings show a net loss of $915,729,293 in federal taxable income for the year.
That Trump was losing money during the early to mid-1990s — a period marked by bankruptcies and poor business decisions — was already well established. But the records obtained by the Times show losses of such a magnitude that they potentially allowed Trump to avoid paying taxes for years, possibly until the end of the last decade.
Trump's campaign released a statement on Saturday lashing out at the Times for publishing the records and accused the newspaper of working to benefit the Republican nominee's presidential rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton.
"The New York Times, like establishment media in general, is an extension of the Clinton campaign, the Democratic Party and their global special interests," the campaign said, calling Trump "a highly skilled businessman who has a fiduciary responsibility to his business, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required."
---
Matthew, a Category 4 hurricane, threatens Haiti, Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Matthew, a potentially devastating Category 4 storm, swirled across the Caribbean toward Haiti and Jamaica, where residents frantically stocked up on emergency supplies and authorities urged people to evacuate threatened areas.
Matthew is one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes in recent history and briefly reached the top classification, Category 5, before weakening slightly to a high-end Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph (240 kph). It is the strongest hurricane here since Felix in 2007.
While previous forecasts had Matthew passing near or over the eastern tip of Jamaica, the latest projection has it shifting eastward and possibly striking the southwestern tip of Haiti on Monday. A hurricane warning has been issued for the impoverished country which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic.
Deforestation has greatly increased the potential for devastating floods and landslides on Haiti, and combined with the ramshackle structure of many homes and building, this means that Matthew could deal a vicious blow to the country.
After passing Jamaica and Haiti, Matthew is expected to reach Cuba on Tuesday, potentially making a direct hit on the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay.
---
Boy, 6, dies days after South Carolina school shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 6-year-old boy who was critically wounded in a school shooting died Saturday, days after a 14-year-old boy opened fire on a school playground, authorities said.
Jacob Hall had been fighting for his life at a hospital after a bullet struck him in a main artery in his leg, causing him a major brain injury due to a "catastrophic" loss of blood, his doctor said. Jacob died about 1 p.m. Saturday, and an autopsy will be done Sunday, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.
Authorities say Jacob, another student and a first-grade teacher at Townville Elementary were wounded by the teenager, who had just killed his father at their home. After the slaying, the teen — who is not old enough to have a driver's license — drove a pickup truck about 3 miles down a country road, crashed at the school and started firing with a handgun, authorities said.
The wounded were struck as a door opened for recess. Another teacher who heard the first gunshot was able to get other students safely inside, school officials have said. The other wounded student and the injured teacher, Meghan Hollingsworth, were treated and released from a hospital.
Jacob's parents, Renae and Rodger Hall, thanked the nurses and doctors who cared for Jacob and Hollingsworth, "who put her life on the line to try to protect and save Jacob."
---
Uncertainty over Philippine president alarms investors
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody anti-drug war and his foul-mouthed outbursts in defense of the campaign have unnerved foreign investors in one of Asia's fastest-growing economies.
Analysts and businessmen point to uncertainties about Duterte's policies and flip-flopping pronouncements as largely to blame for foreign selling in the stock market and the peso's plunge to a seven-year low, reversing the initial optimism after his June 30 inauguration.
Some experts say unpredictability is slowing longer-term foreign investment in the Philippines. Photos and reports in the media of killings of suspected drug dealers and users — more than 3,000 since July 1 — have contributed to sagging confidence.
"We can all deal with risks. We can put measures in place to provide for risks," said Guenter Taus, the head of the European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines. "But uncertainty is a factor that we do not like in business, and that is exactly what we're experiencing right now because we don't know where we are heading."
Taus said several companies that had intended to establish operations to the Philippines now prefer to wait and see what happens under Duterte. He declined to say which companies had changed their plans.
---
Pope tops off Caucasus visit with stop in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Pope Francis arrived in Azerbaijan on Sunday for a 10-hour visit aimed at encouraging the country's inter-religious harmony while likely overlooking recent criticism of a referendum that extends the president's term and powers.
Francis' first stop was to celebrate Mass for Azerbaijan's tiny Catholic community. The second-largest Shiite Muslim nation after Iran has fewer than 300 Azeri Catholics. Several thousand foreigners make up the rest of the Catholic community, and Azeri Jews, Zoroastrians and other minorities round out Azerbaijan's religious mix.
Francis was due to meet with the region's Muslim sheik and representatives of all the main faiths as well as President Ilham Aliyev before heading back to Rome after a weekend Caucasus visit that first took him to Georgia.
Francis has denounced the use of violence in God's name and has stressed the need for greater interfaith dialogue. In many ways, Azerbaijan is seen in the Vatican's eyes as a model of religious tolerance given the interfaith harmony that characterizes relations among Muslims, Christians and Jews.
The Catholic Church where Francis celebrated Mass, for example, was built with the financial help of Muslims and Jews, according to the Salesian priests who preside there. The Azeri government donated a plot of land on the outskirts of the capital after St. John Paul II visited in 2002, but it took the help of non-Christians to get the structure built.
---
Hungary votes on government's rejection of EU refugee quotas
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarians were voting Sunday in a referendum called by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to seek support for its opposition to any future, mandatory European Union quotas for accepting relocated asylum seekers.
The government's position is expected to find wide support among voters, though there was uncertainty whether turnout would exceed the 50 percent plus-one-vote threshold needed for the referendum to be valid.
The referendum asks: "Do you want the European Union to be able to prescribe the mandatory settlement of non-Hungarian citizens in Hungary even without the consent of Parliament?"
Orban has argued that "No" votes favor Hungary's sovereignty and independence. If that position secures a majority of ballots, Hungary's parliament would pass legislation to bolster the referendum's goal whether or not turnout was sufficient for a valid election, he said.
Orban also said he would resign if the "Yes" votes won, but the vow was seen mostly as a ploy to boost turnout by drawing his critics to the polls.
---
Alec Baldwin is winning in new 'SNL' role as Donald Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — No debating: Alec Baldwin stole the show Saturday in his new role as Donald Trump when "Saturday Night Live" spoofed the recent presidential debate.
Facing off against Kate McKinnon as she impersonated Democratic hopeful Hillary Clinton, Baldwin delivered an orange-faced, blustery impression of her GOP rival.
He railed about U.S. jobs fleeing to "Chi-naah."
He sputtered that "my microphone is broken," and pointed to his opponent, insisting, "She broke it with Obama."
"Wrong!" "Wrong!" "Shut up!" he interrupted repeatedly.
---
UK prime minister says Britain will launch Brexit next year
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May pledged Sunday that Britain would trigger the formal process for leaving the European Union before the end of March 2017, putting to rest weeks of speculation on the timing of the move.
While the prime minister had long hinted that she would start the process early next year, many observers had speculated that she would hold off until the French presidential elections, due to conclude in May.
Britain voted in a June referendum to leave the EU, but has not yet invoked the article of the EU treaty that would trigger negotiations. Triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty early next year would set the nation on a course to leave the 28-nation trading bloc by 2019.
May confirmed her plans to the BBC on Sunday ahead of ahead of a speech on the so-called British exit or Brexit at her Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham.
"I will be saying in my speech today that we will trigger (Article 50) before the end of March next year," she said
---
Investigators: No signal problems before New Jersey crash
HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — Here's what is known about the investigation into a commuter train crash that killed one person and injured more than 100 others Thursday in Hoboken, New Jersey.
THE INVESTIGATION
Federal investigators say there were no problems with signals at a New Jersey station where the commuter train crashed.
The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday that the signals leading to the Hoboken Terminal appear to be working normally. It says a full study can't be completed yet because the train is still in the station.
Officials say structural issues are preventing work crews from removing the New Jersey Transit train from the terminal.
---
'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda urges people to vote
NEW YORK (AP) — Not going to vote this election? Lin-Manuel Miranda says "No" to this.
The creator of the Broadway musical, "Hamilton" wants people to get out and vote, and for good reason.
"I think a lot of people fought and died for the right to vote, and so I think our country is healthy when we turn out in large numbers," Miranda said on the red carpet at the New York Film Festival on Saturday.
Miranda doesn't accept the premise that some people will abstain from voting because they can't connect with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
"Even if you don't agree with me on who to vote for, I want you to vote. I want the majority of the country to pick the person who is in charge of it," Miranda said.
