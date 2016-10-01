Police fatally shoot man in Los Angeles after car chase

Police have shot and killed a young man in south Los Angeles at the end of a car chase.
LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery said officers tried to pull over a car with paper plates, believing the vehicle may have been stolen, on Saturday afternoon.
When the driver refused to stop, police began a pursuit. He said the passenger got out of the car at some point and ran into the back of a house, where he was shot.
The driver remained on the loose.
Montgomery said a weapon was recovered at the scene, but he would not say what it was or what led to the shooting.
The shooting drew dozens of people angered that police had shot a black man.
